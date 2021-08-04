Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Shares of ATVI traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 902,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.88.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.