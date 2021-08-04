Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.
Shares of ATVI traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 902,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
