Acushnet (GOLF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

