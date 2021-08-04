Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million. On average, analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADMS stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $218.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

