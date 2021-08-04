Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.05. 17,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,248. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.98. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $118.09 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

