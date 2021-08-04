Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 3.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 143,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,843. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

