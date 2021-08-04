Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for 1.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 160,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.