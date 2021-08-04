Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

