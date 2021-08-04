Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Sells 13,715 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the period. Elbit Systems makes up approximately 4.8% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,172 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $111,034,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 141.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 344,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after buying an additional 201,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $7,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.87. 618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,314. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.82. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.37.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

