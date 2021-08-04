Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

