Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 78.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 256,738 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 320,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LFC opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4951 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

