Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,326 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

