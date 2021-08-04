Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 1,238 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,392,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Realogy by 1,215.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,012 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 665,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 641,498 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

