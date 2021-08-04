Advisor Partners LLC Sells 569 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $199,000.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

