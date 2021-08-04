Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Moody’s by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $379.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $384.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,302 shares of company stock worth $2,432,497 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

