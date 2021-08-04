Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

