Advisory Services Network LLC Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $115,517,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $56,695,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 860.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $43,710,000.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 144.79 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.