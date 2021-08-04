Advisory Services Network LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,816,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,832,000 after buying an additional 616,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $107.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.29. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $96.76 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.