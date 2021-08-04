Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,046 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

