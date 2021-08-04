Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,958 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE:STM opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

