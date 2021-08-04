AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in AECOM were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $12,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

ACM stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.18. 16,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.92. AECOM has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

