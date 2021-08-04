Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.64. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $95.39 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

