AerSale (ASLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ASLE stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.
About AerSale
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
