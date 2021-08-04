AerSale (ASLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASLE stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AerSale stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of AerSale worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

