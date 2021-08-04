AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) Director David Loren Neuhauser Buys 104,800 Shares

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) Director David Loren Neuhauser acquired 104,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$56,592.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,700,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,318,329.40.

AEX Gold stock opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$97.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 49.63 and a current ratio of 49.95. AEX Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54.

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AEX Gold Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

