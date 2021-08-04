AFC Gamma (AFCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, analysts expect AFC Gamma to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFCG opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFCG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

