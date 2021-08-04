Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 11,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,380,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 19.2% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 16.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 315,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

