Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

EADSY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

