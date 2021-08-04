Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.00. 115,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,293. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.02.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.30.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

