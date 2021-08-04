Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Increased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after buying an additional 221,416 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $83,096,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $575,104.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,024. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Shares of ALK opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.