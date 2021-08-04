Alexander Payne Buys 70,000 Shares of BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider Alexander Payne bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,800.00 ($82,000.00).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

BKI Investment Company Profile

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

