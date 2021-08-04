Alien Worlds (TLM) Market Cap Hits $260.51 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $260.51 million and $206.70 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00101107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00143142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,233.27 or 0.99768625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00841054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

