Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,011,600 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 1,668,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.8 days.

ANCUF stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

ANCUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

