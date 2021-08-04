Alison Bauerlein Sells 8,235 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $658,882.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. 183,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,680. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $80.72.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

