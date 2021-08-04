Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

