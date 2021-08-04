Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.83.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
