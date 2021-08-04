ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.20. ALLETE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE ALE traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. 1,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,474. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.