Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.60

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.60 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 1117405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The company has a market cap of £567.63 million and a P/E ratio of 70.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.27.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

