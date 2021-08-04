Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $60.03.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

