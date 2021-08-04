Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 73.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY opened at $178.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.