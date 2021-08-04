Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,478. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $184.83.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

