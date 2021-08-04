Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 707 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO opened at $486.79 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.39 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

