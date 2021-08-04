Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,583 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.