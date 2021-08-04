Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $193.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

