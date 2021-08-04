Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 4,107 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

