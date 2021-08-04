Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

