Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $133,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,060 shares of company stock worth $241,750,373. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,729.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,565.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

