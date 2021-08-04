Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%.

NYSE:AYX traded down $10.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,585. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. reduced their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.