Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.25

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.25 and traded as high as C$17.40. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$17.10, with a volume of 144,406 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.56.

The stock has a market cap of C$692.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

