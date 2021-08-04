Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $375.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 3.01.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALTO shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alto Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.