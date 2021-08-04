Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,483,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

