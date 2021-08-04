Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$59.06. Altus Group shares last traded at C$58.72, with a volume of 84,305 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$63.00 target price (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2376936 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total value of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

