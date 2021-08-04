Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,040,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 23,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its position in Amarin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amarin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 363,813 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 43.0% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 955,693 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 101.9% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,053 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $10,589,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

AMRN stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

